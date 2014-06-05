HBO: 'Game of Thrones' has surpassed 'The Sopranos'

"Game of Thrones" has officially become HBO's most popular series of all time, according to a source that should know: HBO. The network just announced, saying "Game" has an average gross audience of 18.4 million, which surpassed "The Sopranos," which set its high-water mark in 2002, at 18.2 million. An apples to oranges comparison, you say? Well...maybe. Millions certainly watch on HBO GO, and via DVR. "GO," of course, did not exist in the Jurassic age of TV, circa 2002.

Nevertheless, a remarkable stat. Here's the full announcement:

With two episodes remaining in the fourth season of GAME OF THRONES, the show has now become the most popular series in HBO’s history. Episodes of the show, which debut Sunday nights (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), have an average gross audience of 18.4 million viewers, surpassing the previous record set by the 2002 season of “The Sopranos,” which had an average gross audience of 18.2 million viewers per episode. Season three of GAME OF THRONES had an average gross audience of 14.4 million viewers per episode. The next episode of GAME OF THRONES debuts Sunday, June 8, followed by the season finale Sunday, June 15. Based on the bestselling fantasy book series by George R.R. Martin, GAME OF THRONES is an epic story of treachery and nobility set on the continent of Westeros, where summers and winters can last years, and only the lust for power is eternal. The Emmy®- and Golden Globe-winning series was recently renewed for a fifth and sixth season.