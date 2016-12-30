HBO to air documentary about Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher

HBO announced Friday that it has moved up the premiere of its documentary “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds” to Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. following the deaths of both women this week.

The film, which had been scheduled to air in the spring, follows the final years of Fisher and her mother as they lived next to each other in a compound in Beverly Hills. At the time it was shot in 2014, Fisher was coping with mental illness, and Reynolds’ health was declining. “Bright Lights,” which chronicles their complex relationship, was well-received when it was screened at film festivals in New York and in Cannes in 2016.

The talents of Fisher and Reynolds are also being celebrated elsewhere. HBO on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 9 p.m. will rebroadcast “Wishful Drinking,” a filmed performance of Fisher’s acerbic one-woman stage show about growing up in Hollywood, her film career, her marriages, her mental illness and more.

On Jan. 15 and 18, Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies will present Reynolds’ most famous film, the 1952 musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” at theaters nationwide, including UA Westbury Stadium 12, Farmingdale Multiplex Cinema, Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville and Stony Brook 17. Go to fathomevents.com for show times and ticket information.

TCM, meanwhile, will present a 24-hour salute to Reynolds starting at 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. The 12-movie lineup will include “Bundle of Joy” (1956), in which she co-starred with then-husband Eddie Fisher; the rom-com “The Tender Trap” (1955) with Frank Sinatra; “Singin’ in the Rain”; and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” (1964) for which Reynolds got a best actress Oscar nomination.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Friday at 10 p.m., ABC’s “20/20” will air “Debbie and Carrie: Heartbreak in Hollywood,” an hourlong profile on both women that will feature tributes from family and friends.

The LGBT-centric cable channel Logo will air a seven-hour “Will & Grace” marathon of episodes featuring Reynolds as the mother of Grace (Debra Messing) starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

At midnight, Logo will air a 2010 episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” featuring Reynolds as a guest judge. Following at 1 a.m. will be a 1997 episode of “Roseanne” written by Fisher and featuring Reynolds as Roseanne’s mother-in-law. Wrapping up Logo’s marathon will be two 1991 episodes of “The Golden Girls” featuring Reynolds at 1:30 and 2 a.m.