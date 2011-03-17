'Idol' Buzz: Casey's just cloning around

Ladies and gentlemen, place your bets. At the recent 28th annual PaleyFest in Beverly Hills, "Idol" judge Steven Tyler, speaking about contestant Casey Abrams, told website Hollyscoop, "No wonder he was in the hospital, he's getting cloned. They told him he was winning and he said, 'I'm cloning my ---- .' " Tyler continued, "Out of everybody, not only does he know he can sing . . . he [can] sing a verse, scan it and play the bass like no one on the planet can. That is where this guy is at, he just doesn't care, he's in a place . . . where you don't care anymore and you let your stuff fly."

Abrams, who was released from the hospital Monday after receiving a transfusion for ulcerative colitis, tweeted "I AM out of the hospital, feeling so energetic too. I owe it all to #Tigerblood."



JUDGES TO PERFORM "Idol" executive producer Nigel Lythgoe revealed to xfinityTV.com, that Aerosmith and Jennifer Lopez will perform during this season. Asked if it would be during the finale, Lythgoe replied, "It will probably be before that, actually." When "Extra's" Terri Seymour asked Tyler at PaleyFest how he feels about his upcoming performance, he laughingly replied, "I am just hearing about this now. I want to ring Nigel's neck!" Meanwhile, Tyler doesn't want any of the contestants to even try to sing songs from Aerosmith's catalog this season. When TMZ asked him how he felt about that, he said, "Never, I look at them twice and say don't even try it, don't even."