'Idol' Buzz: Who's in it to win it?

Although just-departed "Idol" contestants usually are reticent to declare who they want or think will win the competition, Stefano Langone broke with tradition when he told USA Today, "James is going to do great." Asked whether he thought James Durbin was going to win, Langone responded, "I hope, but I have no idea who's going to take it. . . . I hope the best for him." Durbin, Langone's "Idol" roommate since Hollywood Week, was visibly distraught when Langone was eliminated, but his former roomie said: "I was telling him to stay focused and not to worry about me. . . . I told him to keep on succeeding. . . . We're brothers for life, and I love the guy dearly." Langone said he will be the rocker's best man at his June wedding.

Two other former Idols tweeted their support for perpetual Bottom 3 finisher Haley Reinhart. Season 8 runner-up Adam Lambert wrote, "Just caught up on Idol via YouTube. . . . HALEY! Head and shoulders above the rest. Gave me chills." Reinhart responded with, "@adamlambert Why thank you kindly old chap;) You are the stuffff! Means a lot," to which Adam replied, "well diva-listening an watching you makes me smile. Can't wait to hear your album!"

Also looking forward to Reinhart's album is season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson, who, after watching Reinhart perform Adele's "Rolling in the Deep," tweeted, "Way to go, Haley Reinhart! You did really well on Idol tonight . . . great song choice! Can't wait to hear a record from you!"