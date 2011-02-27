In 'Ever After,' Bethenny is the baby

"The Real Housewives of New York City" dropout is struggling to find a place for her latest ventures - being a new mother and a newlywed - in her megalomaniacal universe. This does not go unnoticed by her docile husband, Jason Hoppy.

As the Manhattan businessman chills out after a presumably long workweek, Frankel asks him to make her Skinnygirl Margaritas brand his "big thing." Pointing out that he has a full-time job, he protests, "There are going to be times when I'm going to be, like, 'Enough Bethenny today.' "

MY SAY While Frankel's accomplishments are laudable, the way she treats others leaves something to be desired. The tearful moments here are not when poor, poor Frankel cries about not feeling loved by parents, but when her in-laws show how desperate they are to have as much face time as possible with their first grandchild.

Instead of appreciating how much they adore her and wanting to encourage that bonding, Frankel pushes them away, pointing out that she needs family alone time (even on holidays) and, by the way, that she might be moving the family to California to pursue new opportunities.

It all plays out in Hazelton, Pa., where the Hoppys live. The small city is two hours from Manhattan, yet Frankel cannot get over herself long enough - even in front of the cameras - not to point out how backward everyone, everything and every place is. Nice.

BOTTOM LINE Frankel's repartee may make it seem as though she's missed her calling as a Borscht Belt comedian, but underneath it all she really has no sense of humor.

GRADE C+