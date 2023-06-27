'Inside Amy Schumer' no longer on Paramount+

“Inside Amy Schumer,” the sketch-comedy series starring the titular Rockville Centre-raised star, has been removed from streamer Paramount+'s lineup, reports Deadline.com.

The trade website said Monday that the Emmy Award-winning show, which ran four seasons on Comedy Central from 2013 to '16 and returned last year for a five-episode season on Paramount+, was among a slew of series scrapped by the streaming service, which also removed several Nickelodeon shows from its back catalog. Paramount+ representatives did not respond to a Newsday request for confirmation, and “Trainwreck” star Schumer, 42, has not commented publicly.

Her most recent stand-up special, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact,” debuted June 13 on Netflix.