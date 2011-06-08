'iParty With Victorious' on Nickelodeon

Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) is awfully happy, and her pals want to know why. Reason: She's got a dreamy new BF, that's why. His name is Steven (Cameron Deane Stewart), and (if you ask me) he does seem just a little too perfect.

Steve goes back to Los Angeles because he divides his time living with his mom and dad -- one is in Seattle, where Carly lives. While there, a picture of him and Tori Vega (Victoria Justice) appears online. It would appear he's dividing his time between girlfriends, too. Carly, Sam (Jennette McCurdy), Freddie (Nathan Kress) and Spencer (Jerry Trainor) -- all from "iCarly" -- head south to confront Steve, and meet up with the "Victorious" gang, Robbie (Massapequa's own Matt Bennett), Andre (Leon Thomas), Jade (Elizabeth Gillies), Cat (Ariana Grande) and Beck (Avan Jogia). They all converge on this party at Kenan Thompson's very nice man cave.

MY SAY For a dozen or so million tweens, there may be no bigger event on TV all summer than "iParty With Victorious." This is huuuge, so a little prepubescent hyperventilation at this point is understandable: I loved the panda who chased Kenan with a tennis racket; plus that cool Auto-Tuned "Glee"-like rap was nice, preceded by another pretty cool freestyle rap-off between Sam and puppet Rex, and oh, man, wait till you see what happens to that surfboard Wii-like game called "Wipeout." . . . Hyperventilation concluded, I will now switch to a chillier post-adolescent/adult critical voice: It was only OK. Honestly, not enough plot, or Kenan, or real laughs. (Producer and creator Dan Schneider is, by the way, one of the most effortlessly funny creators of TV popcorn on all of TV.) Plus, after a while (say 20 minutes), you realize that the sum of two giant hits does not make a giant-er hit -- just a padded one.

BOTTOM LINE Kids will love it. Period.

GRADES Kids A+, Adults DB ("Don't Bother")