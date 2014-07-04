'Glee's' Chris Colfer is not leaving series: Fox

No, Chris Colfer is not leaving "Glee," but score one for an Internet troll anyway.

"Glee" fans -- and those who cover culture and entertainment -- went on high alert Thursday when a tweet appeared on the 24-year-old actor's Twitter account reporting the following: "Due to personal issues, I have been let go from the cast of GLEE. Explanations will come shortly . . . "

Explanations did: Colfer's account had been hacked.

But in a modern-day demonstration of Mark Twain's observation that "a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes," a handful of prominent websites, including the Hollywood Reporter and EW.com, posted the tweet as fact.

Within moments the reports were corrected after Fox sent out a statement saying: "We've been alerted that Chris Colfer's Twitter account has been hacked. Rumors of his dismissal from Glee could not be further from the truth. We love Chris and look forward to working with him again this season."

Naya Rivera -- who plays Santana Lopez -- was also subject of stories recently claiming she had also been forced off the show's sixth and final season. Those have since been denied by Fox and Rivera.

EW Thursday said it "regrets posting the erroneous tweet," while adding that the incident could be "explored" in the final season, "perhaps with Chris Colfer's Kurt duetting with guest-star Lindsay Lohan in a performance of Ms. Lohan's underrated electropop ditty 'Rumors.' "