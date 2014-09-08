It's official: James Corden is CBS' Mr. 'Late Late Show'

The press release has finally arrived: James Corden has been named the new host of "The Late Late Show," to replace Craig Ferguson upon his departure this December.

“I can’t describe how thrilled and honoured I am to be taking over from the brilliant Craig Ferguson,” said Corden. “To be asked to host such a prestigious show on America’s #1 network is hugely exciting. I can’t wait to get started, and will do my very best to make a show America will enjoy.”

[P.S. Note to James: We spell it "honor" over here ... just a little nitpick.]

And CBS:

“James Corden is a rare entertainment force who combines irresistible charm, warmth and originality with a diverse range of creative instincts and performance talent,” said Nina Tassler, chairman of CBS Entertainment. “He is the ultimate multi-hyphenate – a writer, creator and performer who is loved and respected in every medium he touches, including theater, comedy, music, film and television. James is already a big star in the U.K. and he’s wowed American audiences on Broadway; we’re very excited to introduce his considerable and very unique talents to our network television audience on a daily basis.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Obviously Corden is one talented dude -- a Tony Award winner, gifted comedy writer and so on. ... Nevertheless -- ah yes, there is always an annoying "nevertheless," is there not? -- his appointment was accompanied by some nattering on the web that CBS should've gone to a woman here, or host of color. Instead, Corden fits a well-established late night mold. ... That's right: He's Andy Richter's twin brother.

My read: Give the guy a chance! I'm sure he'll be fine, and Chelsea Handler will be back next year on Netflix anyway.

The Corden news was first reported in The Wrap weeks ago. So this news is very anticlimactic.