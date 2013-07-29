Jay Z's 'Picasso Baby' to debut on HBO

Jay Z video to debut on HBOJay Z will unveil his video for "Picasso Baby" on HBO Friday night at 11, following an interview on "Real Time with Bill Maher," Newsday's Glenn Gamboa reports. The video is based on Jay's six-hour performance of the song at the Pace Gallery earlier this month, rapping the song directly to people one-on-one -- some famous, including actor Alan Cumming, performance artist Marina Abramovic and New York magazine's Jerry Saltz, and some fans.