Jean Smart recovering after heart procedure, co-stars say

Days after Jean Smart revealed last week that she is "recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure," her colleagues on the acclaimed HBO Max comedy series "Hacks" report the star is recuperating and the show will go on.

“She’s doing well,” co-star Hannah Einbinder, 27, told Variety on the red carpet Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “She’s recovering. We just visited her." Added fellow co-star and series co-creator Poppy Liu, who is in her early 30s, “She requested a lot of photos from all of us. We will be FaceTiming with her.”

The show, about a caustic, legendary Las Vegas stand-up comic (Smart) reinventing herself with her talented but socially maladroit writer (Einbinder), has netted the 71-year-old former “Designing Women” star two of her five Emmy Awards. Einbinder told Variety that season 3 production would resume “not too long from now,” but had no start date.