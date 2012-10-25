Jemelle and Julien Joseph among top 16 on 'X Factor'

Bay Shore brothers Jemelle and Julien Joseph are among the top 16 performers on Fox's "The X Factor." The two were originally known as One4Five, but on Oct. 10's "Boot Camp" round, the judges added solo rapper Lyric Da Queen from Michigan to form the new group LYRIC145. The live shows are set to begin Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. unless there is a game 7 of the World Series, which at the moment is scheduled at the same time. The elimination show will air the following Sunday, Nov. 4.