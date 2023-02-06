Syosset teacher Daniel Wohl to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

Long Island teacher Daniel M. Wohl is set to appear Wednesday as a contestant on "Jeopardy!," opposite Salt Lake City social-media specialist Becky Molder and whichever player wins Tuesday.

Wohl, 36, of Forest Hills, Queens, is a social studies teacher at Syosset High School, according to the school's staff listing, though the "Jeopardy!' website lists him as a "history teacher."

Wohl, who began applying for "Jeopardy!" more than two years ago, said in a statement that "each episode feels like a tiny microcosm of the world as it should be — a world where intelligence is rewarded, where curiosity is valued, and where knowledge is celebrated.”

He added, “The opportunity to compete on 'Jeopardy!' is the fulfillment of a lifelong personal goal. I believe my appearance also reflects Syosset’s mission of cultivating intellectual potential and inspiring a lifetime of learning.”

From 2017 to 2021, Wohl had taught social studies at Northwest High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, immediately after earning his master's degree in secondary education at Stanford University, according to his LinkedIn page.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He previously worked for Major League Baseball and as a marketing executive in the San Francisco area.