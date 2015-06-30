'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek raps 'Fresh Prince' theme song

When a question about '90s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" popped up on Monday night's "Jeopardy," host Alex Trebek jumped at the opportunity to show off his rapping skills.

It just so happened that the song's famous first verse was the question to an $800 answer (remember, on "Jeopardy," they do it backwards).

"In the theme to this '90s sitcom," he read aloud and then began to sing, "'I pulled up to the house about 7 or 8 and I yelled to the cabbie, 'Yo, homes, smell ya later!'"

To be fair, contestants would have been able to get it even without Trebek's help.

Now, "Jeopardy" and "Fresh Prince" fans are uploading remixes of the episode, putting Trebek's rap to the tune of the song, and generally remembering how excellent Will Smith's version was.

Trebek, who has hosted the game since 1984, is no stranger to rapping on "Jeopardy." Last year he busted out an even longer verse of Cypress Hill's "Insane in the Membrane" and Notorious B.I.G's "Mo Money Mo Problems."

Here's hoping "Rapper's Delight" makes it on the show soon.