'Jersey Shore's' season 1, uncensored on DVD: Woww!

"Jersey Shore" wrapped its first juiced-up season on MTV only a month ago and already fans are jonesing. One Long Islander even created an "I Miss 'Jersey Shore' " page on Facebook. To the rescue - a "Jersey Shore" DVD, out today.

THE DVD "Jersey Shore Uncensored: Season One" is available exclusively on amazon.com and amazon on demand.

LIST PRICE $21.99

REASON TO WATCH The disc contains 11 mostly entertaining deleted scenes.

OTHER EXTRAS Stuff you've probably seen - the slow-moving reunion show, the informational "Before the Shore" special, dating tips and other life advice from Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and the absolutely perfect Michael Cera "Jersey Shore" makeover skit in which Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio blows out the actor's hair.

MOST REVOLTING SCENE Blame The Situation for egging on Snooki during her first tragically embarrassing night at the house. "I'm glad you came with us," he says fetchingly as the roommates sit in the Jacuzzi after a night of tippling. What's uncensored is the language. Like cable TV, body parts are obscured in this scene and others. At least Snooki doesn't suffer more shame.

MOST VIOLENT SCENE For cable TV, MTV blacked out the punch Snooki received from Deer Park's Brad Ferro at a Seaside Heights, N.J., bar. Not here. Although the video has been on the Internet for months, seeing it in context, as Ferro curses and scowls at Snooki right before the attack, is brutal. He's a teacher?

BEST FAKE VIOLENCE The wedgie Ronnie Ortiz-Magro receives from the barber known as "Mouth" after wrestling him to the floor.

FUNNIEST MOMENT You'd never know until now that Vinny Guadagnino is just as talented at impersonations as he is at fist-pumping. He can do women, too, as viewers will see from his around-the-dinner-table stylings of Franklin Square's Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Angelina Pivarnick and - although he almost didn't do it - Snooki and her famous fake-crying "Wah!"

MOST SURPRISING DELETE That scene on the boardwalk outside the Shore Store in which The Situation tells Sammi that she looks "very pretty" and she responds that he's "such a gentleman" contained some heavy editing for TV. One new scene reveals that, just before the exchange, Sammi berates a jealous Situation, who lost her to Ronnie, for being "a typical guido."

BEST REVELATION How Snooki got her nickname in the seventh grade. Enough said.

THE BOTTOM LINE Diehard fans waiting for the new season of the hit show will feel like they've had a shot at the bar and gotten a little sand between their toes.

GRADE A

