'Jersey Shore' to return for 2nd season
(AP) — MTV's "Jersey Shore" will be back for a second season.
The network's president of programming Tony DiSanto said Friday that 12 new episodes will air this summer.
According to the network, Pauly D, Mike, Snooki, Jenni, Sammi, Ronnie and Vinny escape the cold northeast and find themselves in a new destination.
The show about tanned twenty-somethings hasn't been without controversy.
In December, the New Jersey Italian American Legislative Caucus called for MTV to cancel the show, saying it promotes derogatory ethnic stereotypes and is "wildly offensive."
MTV isn't revealing how much the cast members are being paid to do the show.