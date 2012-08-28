Jets finally win one -- in the Nielsens

You must be ready for some football. The Jets' 17-12 preseason loss to the Carolina Panthers Sunday scored big to win as the most-watched program for the week ending Sunday, according to Nielsen. Here are the the top 10 prime-time programs, ranked by rating. Each ratings point equals 1.147 million households.

1. NFL Preseason football (Sunday), NBC 6.2

2. America's Got Talent (Tuesday), NBC 6.0

3. 60 Minutes, CBS 5.7

4. NCIS, CBS 5.4

5. America's Got Talent (Wednesday), NBC 5.2

6. The Big Bang Theory, CBS 4.8

6. NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS 4.8

8. Big Brother 14 (Sunday), CBS 4.5

9. The Mentalist (Tuesday), CBS 4.2

10. 20/20 (Friday), ABC 3.9