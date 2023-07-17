Plainview-raised 'Today' correspondent Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis

"Today" lifestyle correspondent Jill Martin said on her NBC morning show Monday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer — after having already been set for preventive surgery due to family history of the disease and having tested positive for the predictive BRCA gene.

“When I went in for my scans to get the preventative surgery — and this is all in [a] matter of three weeks — they found cancer,” said Martin, 47, a Southampton resident born and raised in Plainview. “And so that test saved my life. Had I not gotten the test, I wouldn't have gotten the scans, and we would be telling a very different story. So I feel super-grateful to be here, to be able to say, like, talk to your doctors and go get tested.”

She is scheduled to have breast-cancer surgery this week, she said, and urges that “everyone could go out and get their genetic testing and their families can know.” Martin, who has a line of products on QVC, married financier Erik Brooks last September.