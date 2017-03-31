Jimmy Fallon joins other ex-‘SNL’ stars who returned to host the show

Jimmy Fallon returns to “Saturday Night Live” April 15 to host his former show for the third time (but first since he took over as “Tonight Show” host). Here are five other ex-“SNL” stars who have returned to Studio 8H to host multiple times (listed with their first and last appearances).

8 Chevy Chase (Feb 18, 1978; Feb. 15, 1997)

5 Tina Fey (Feb. 23, 2008; Dec. 19, 2015, with Amy Poehler)

5 Bill Murray (March 7, 1981; Feb. 20, 1999)

3 Will Ferrell (May 14, 2005; May 12, 2012)

3 Julia Louis-Dreyfus (May 13, 2006; April 16, 2016)