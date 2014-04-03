Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Palin, Vladimir Putin: Strangest of bedfellows

Sarah Palin -- promoting her new Sportsman Channel series "Amazing America," which launches Thursday night -- was on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday, playing to Mama Bear character and daring Jimmy Fallon's now-established "Vlad Putin" to invade Alaska.

It was all quite amusing and established once again that late night TV remains the oddest of American art forms.

Watch the video below.

(Newsday's app and mobile users can click the link above to watch.)