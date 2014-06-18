EntertainmentTV

Jimmy Kimmel, Amar'e Stoudemire punk Metta World Peace

NAME CHANGE In 2011 the forward, then known as Ron...

NAME CHANGE
In 2011 the forward, then known as Ron Artest, officially changed his name to Metta World Peace. World Peace told Stephen A. Smith of ESPN Radio that Metta means “friendship, love and kindness.” Credit: AP

By Verne Gay

Some late-night skits are funny, some are funny and weird.

But it's a rare trick when a late-night host, even Jimmy Kimmel (who's essentially become the nation's master TV prankster), pulls them off so successfully, as he did on Tuesday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," with an assist from the Knicks' Amar'e Stoudemire and the redoubtable Cousin Sal.

Check out (former Laker) Metta World Peace's limo ride from heck.

What do you think -- is Jimmy Kimmel the best prankster on late-night TV?

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?