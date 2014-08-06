Jimmy Van Heusen doc to air on Ch. 13 Saturday

Jimmy van Who? If one has to ask who "Jimmy Van Heusen" was, then one may as well go ahead and ask who Frank Sinatra was, or Bing Crosby: He was one of the major contributors to the great American songbook and wrote much of the soundtrack for Sinatra's career after the 1940's. Also: His "High Hopes" became JFK's presidential campaign song. "Jimmy Van Heusen: Swingin' with Frank and Bing" airs Saturday on WNET/13 at 8.

Van Heusen, who died in 1990, was a fasciniating character: A prolific songwriter, test pilot, and Sinatra wingman. We do have clips. This show's for fans of great American popular music...