'Dateline NBC,' TV Land set Joan Rivers tributes

NBC just announced a Joan Rivers tribute to air Friday at 9 p.m.

The details, from a statement:

“In a special edition of NBC’s Dateline, “Celebrating Joan Rivers” will look back at the extraordinary life and legacy of Joan Rivers, airing tonight at 9pm/8c. Friends and fellow comics will pay tribute to the legendary comedienne and television host, including Kathy Griffin, Dick Cavett, Donald Trump, Don Rickles, Gilbert Gottfried and Lily Tomlin. Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb will co-anchor tonight’s one-hour special broadcast. “Celebrating Joan Rivers” will also feature memorable moments and interviews throughout Rivers’ groundbreaking career, as well as additional reporting on the day she entered Mount Sinai Hospital.”

And this, from TV Land:

“TV Land will celebrate the iconic comedienne Joan Rivers’ career this weekend with a special programming block on Sunday, September 7th from 6:00 to 11:30pm ET/PT. The block will begin with Rivers’ memorable guest appearance on the TV Land sitcom “Hot in Cleveland,” where she played Anka, the sister to Betty White’s Elka (an encore of the episode will air at 11pm). Immediately following from 6:30pm to 10pm will be her original TV Land series “How’d You Get So Rich?” which saw the notoriously uncensored comedienne interviewing inventors and innovators — in the hilarious way that only she could — to discover how they became wealthy. Watch some funny highlights from the series here. In the final episode, Joan shares her own rags to riches story and gives a tour of her stunning Connecticut estate. Rounding out the salute to Joan Rivers will be an airing of ABC’s “20/20 Joan Rivers: Living for the Laughs” tribute special at 10pm, exploring the story of one of the most iconic comedic voices of our time. Expect to see clips of the legendary personality in action in addition to thoughts and memories shared by those who knew and loved her.”

And from E!:

"Through her quick wit and no-holds-barred style, Joan Rivers revolutionized comedy, broke through barriers as no woman before or since, and sustained a successful career spanning more than five decades. Joan found humor in everything, fearlessly defended her right to make people laugh however she saw fit, and is adored by millions of fans throughout the world who mourn her passing. E! enjoyed a special relationship with the one-and-only Joan Rivers for the past 20 years, and will honor Joan’s legacy in a one-hour E! News special, “Joan Rivers: Celebrating An Icon” airing tonight, Friday, Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by E! News’ Jason Kennedy and Catt Sadler, who will be joined throughout the hour by George Katsiopolis, Ken Baker and other members of the E! on-air family who knew Joan well, the one-hour special will include highlights from Joan’s unmatched career, a look back at her early days, and at the tremendous outpouring of love and support from 'Joan’s Rangers,' her legion of fans.”