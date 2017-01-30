Jon Hamm to parody ‘Mad Men’ on ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’

Don Draper has left Madison Avenue for Bikini Bottom.

Jon Hamm, who played the ’60s ad exec on “Mad Men” from 2007 to 2015, will play an animated and much fishier version of the character named Don Grouper on a special episode of Nickelodeon’s hit “SpongeBob SquarePants” that will air Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. In the episode, titled “Goodbye, Krabby Patty,” Grouper’s ad agency is hired by penny-pinching Mr. Krabs to sell a frozen version of his fast-food restaurant’s signature dish, the Krabby Patty. According to a statement from Nickelodeon, Grouper is so charismatic that “when Don’s in the room, everyone laps up his words like overpriced organic honey.”

The teaser trailer for the episode also pays homage to the opening credits of “Mad Men” by showing a silhouette of Bikini Bottom’s resident mad man, SpongeBob, falling through the air alongside a spatula, tomatoes, buns, lettuce and more.

This isn’t the first time Hamm, 45, has played a cartoon character. He voiced Herb, the husband of villainess Scarlet Overkill, in the 2015 animated movie “Minions,” as well as characters on such series as “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy” and “Robot Chicken.”

Hamm is the latest in a string of big names who have been guests voices on “SpongeBob” including Betty White, Amy Poehler, Johnny Depp and Kristen Wiig.