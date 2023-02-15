Joy Mangano's grandson starred in E*Trade Super Bowl ad

Long Island entrepreneurial legend Joy Mangano begot not only the Miracle Mop but also three children — one of whom, in turn, begot the youngster who played the famed E*Trade Baby in the latest Super Bowl commercial from the online financial brokerage.

"OMG OMG OMG! Char Char wants to Cha Cha!" the excited grandmother wrote on Facebook Sunday during Super Bowl LVII, referring to 1½-year old Charlie Miranne, the younger of two children of her attorney son Robert Miranne and his actor wife, Theodora Woolley Miranne. "So proud of my grandson who was featured tonight in the E*Trade commercial during the #superbowl2023! So adorable I can’t stand it! Well played! …"

In the commercial, the E*Trade Baby is best man, or, well, best baby, to a pair of infants getting married. He offers the groom reassurance, delivers a toast in which the punch line involves a stroller, chats with a guest who lives at home but owns a house in the metaverse ("Cool," the baby replies politely, before whispering to a woman seated next to him, "I don't get it"), and concludes over a glass of milk by announcing, "Here's to being single and ready to mingle! Who's ready to cha-cha?!"

"My daughter-in-law takes Charlie and their other son," Leo, 3, "just here and there" to auditions," Mangano explained Tuesday, a day before her 67th birthday, by phone from her home in St James. "And so she told me, 'Oh, Charlie is going to be in a commercial.' And I'm, like, 'That's fabulous!' And as time went on, she told me it's the E*Trade commercial, and we talked about how they take these little babies and they put adult words in their mouths," talking about retirement funds, "and it's just the cutest thing."

But since Theodora Miranne is from London originally, says Mangano, "She doesn't really know how big football is here. So when I said, 'Oh, when will we be able to see it?,' she goes, 'It's going to be the Super Bowl commercial.' I'm, like, 'What? What? That's huge!' And she's, like, 'It is?'," Mangano says, laughing.

The Brooklyn-born and Huntington-raised business mogul watched the commercial at home with her two daughters, Christie and Jackie, though the star was with his family in Manhattan's TriBeCa neighborhood. Older brother "Leo had school the next morning and the Super Bowl ends late," Mangano says. "We were FaceTiming them."

And she shared her good cheer with a Facebook commenter who said her son had played the groom. "OMG he is soooooo cute! Wonderful job and congratulations to you and your beautiful family!!!!!" Mangano responded.

The E*Trade Baby spots, which originally aired during the Super Bowl and other sports events from 2008 to 2014 before being revived last year, each feature an infant, voiced by comedian Pete Holmes, discussing retirement finances either with the viewer or with other characters.