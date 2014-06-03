Julia Collins run at 'Jeopardy' ends; see the clips

Julia Collins run at "Jeopardy" is over. Julia? Collins? Only the winningest female in "Jeopardy" history. Her 20-episode winning streak ended last night on a pre-taped edition, bringing her total winnings to $428,000 (the figure Alex Trebek used on the air last night).

And, of course, we've got clips. First the final moment Monday night, followed by a good interview on MSNBC (thanks to TVTattle for posting). She was also on "GMA" this morning. Collins, 31, is a business consultant from Illinois. (Jennings won $2.5 million over 74 games nearly 10 years ago (November, 2004; Collins has the second-longest streak).