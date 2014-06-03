EntertainmentTV

Julia Collins run at 'Jeopardy' ends; see the clips

Julia Collins, 31, of Wilmette, Ill., after an interview with...

Julia Collins, 31, of Wilmette, Ill., after an interview with The Associated Press in Chicago on May 28, 2014. Collins’ streak ended when she lost on her 21st appearance on the game show that aired Monday, June 2, 2014. Credit: AP

By Verne Gay

Julia Collins run at "Jeopardy" is over. Julia? Collins? Only the winningest female in "Jeopardy" history. Her 20-episode winning streak ended last night on a pre-taped edition, bringing her total winnings to $428,000 (the figure Alex Trebek used on the air last night).

And, of course, we've got clips. First the final moment Monday night, followed by a good interview on MSNBC (thanks to TVTattle for posting). She was also on "GMA" this morning. Collins, 31, is a business consultant from Illinois. (Jennings won $2.5 million over 74 games nearly 10 years ago (November, 2004; Collins has the second-longest streak).

