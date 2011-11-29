'Justified' will be back on FX

Fear not, law-and-order fans; U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens will be back on the case Jan. 17.

FX released its midseason premiere dates this week, including those for "Justified," "Archer" and its new animated comedy "Unsupervised." "Justified" returns for its third season Tuesdays at 10 p.m. starting Jan. 17. The animated spy spoof "Archer," meanwhile, will kick off its third season on Jan. 19, airing Thursdays at 10 p.m.

"Unsupervised," which is produced by FX in association with RCG Productions -- headed by the network's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" stars Rob McElhenny, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton -- will follow "Archer" Thursdays at 10:30 beginning Jan. 19.

The series revolves around Gary and Joel, two best friends who attempt to navigate their teenage years without parental supervision.

