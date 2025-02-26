Fox News' Kat Timpf diagnosed with breast cancer hours before giving birth to first child

Fox News contributor and “Gutfeld!” panelist Kat Timpf revealed Tuesday that hours before giving birth to her and husband Cameron Friscia’s first child, a son, last week, she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

“Now, before you worry, my doctor says it’s Stage 0 and is confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread,” the standup comic and author, 36, wrote on Instagram. “Or, as I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: Don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a little bit of cancer.”

Describing the day, Timpf said she “woke up more-than-a-week-past-due pregnant, completely consumed by doing everything I could to get the baby out. By the middle of the afternoon, I was waddling around from appointment to appointment, talking about how to get my cancer out. I sat and listened as they told me that the best course of action would likely be a double mastectomy as soon as possible.”

Without detailing if she was making plans for this, Timpf added jokingly that “minutes after my boy was born, I was talking with the nurses about what a birth announcement in my situation might look like. Should I go with, ‘Mom and baby are doing well, except maybe for mom’s cancer, and then maybe the baby after breastfeeding is stunted by the double mastectomy,’ and then shut off my phone for a week?”

The libertarian commentator went on to say, “These next three months of maternity leave are going to look a lot different than I’d anticipated, and I'm still getting used to my new reality. Still, as I navigate new motherhood (and new cancer) I’m learning to celebrate everything I can. I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early; I’m lucky to be my son’s mom. I mean, I know I’m biased, but the little dude absolutely rules — and not just because he might have saved my life.”

She thanks supporters for their good wishes and concluded, “Here’s to resilience, to miracles in the midst of chaos, and to finding humor and hope even on the toughest days.”

Detroit native Timpf and her Wall Street financier husband married in May 2021.