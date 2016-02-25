Kate McKinnon impersonates Ellen DeGeneres on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

"I got this blondie, step aside."

And indeed she does.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "Saturday Night Live's" Kate McKinnon guest stared as a DeGeneres impersonator, delivering a spot-on impression of the TV host.

"She's beautiful, she's charming, she's smart, she's hilarious, she's me...is what she is," DeGeneres said before being joined on stage by McKinnon, dressed in the same attire, with the same hair and makeup.

Side-by-side, the women deliver the show's opening monologue, with McKinnon continuing to entertain the audience by cracking jokes about Kid, the puppy DeGeneres shares with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

She then goes on to poking fun at DeGeneres' apparent overly-used "kitty, kitty, kitty cats" phrase before heading into the audience to dance to "Cake by the Ocean," as DeGeneres normally does.

McKinnon, originally from Sea Cliff, is well known for her celebrity impersonations. She's imitated many other celebrities and public figures, including Justin Bieber, Hillary Clinton and Jane Lynch.