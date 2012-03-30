EntertainmentTV

Kate McKinnon joining 'SNL' cast

Comedian/actress Kate McKinnon, a Sea Cliff native, made her debut...

Comedian/actress Kate McKinnon, a Sea Cliff native, made her debut on "Saturday Night Live" on April 7, 2012. Credit: WireImage

By VERNE GAYverne.gay@newsday.com

A new female player is expected to join "Saturday Night Live" -- Sea Cliff native Kate McKinnon, who's currently a performer with the improv-theater group Upright Citizens Brigade.

McKinnon, 28, would be the first out lesbian in the show's 37-year history. Before UCB, McKinnon, a Columbia University grad, had various acting and improv gigs, including Logo's "The Big Gay Sketch Show."

Deadline.com -- which first reported the hire Thursday -- said McKinnon is expected to join for the April 7 show. That edition will be hosted by "Modern Family's" Sofia Vergara, with British boy band One Direction as the musical guest.

A "Saturday Night Live" spokeswoman declined to comment. McKinnon -- whose given name is Kate McKinnon Berthold -- also declined to comment when reached by phone late Thursday.

The contract of Kristen Wiig, "Saturday Night Live's" most prominent female performer, expires at the end of this season.

