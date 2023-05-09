EntertainmentTV

'Kelly Clarkson Show' leaving Los Angeles, moving production to New York

Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show will move to New York City later this year. Credit: Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Joe Scarnici

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is moving production from Los Angeles to New York City.

An NBCUniversal spokesperson Tuesday told Newsday in a statement that, “NBC Studios in the historic 30 Rockefeller Plaza will be the new home for” the syndicated daytime talk show, which airs locally on WNBC/4. Currently in its fourth season, the show, hosted by inaugural "American Idol" winner and “The Voice” coach Clarkson, “will film in the iconic studio 6A, former home for late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman and Conan O’Brien,” upgraded to “a new state-of-the-art studio, technical facility and support space.”

Last month, the show and its crew garnered 11 Daytime Emmy nominations, including for daytime talk series and daytime talk series host. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” won in the predecessor category, entertainment talk show, in 2021 and 2022, and Clarkson herself won for entertainment talk show host three years running, from 2020 to 2022.

Grammy winner Clarkson, 41, has not commented on social media about the move. 

