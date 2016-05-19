Kevin James’ new Long Island-filmed ‘Kevin Can Wait’ sitcom to follow ‘The Big Bang Theory’ on CBS

“Kevin Can Wait” — the new CBS sitcom to be produced at the Gold Coast studios in Bethpage — just got the biggest vote of confidence a CBS comedy could possibly get: The network will give it the post position after “The Big Bang Theory” in early fall.

In addition, CBS ordered the new Matt LeBlanc series, “Man with a Plan,” while the “MacGyver” reboot will start off Fridays at 8. Also this: CBS late Wednesday announced a “Good Wife” spinoff starring Christine Baranski and Cush Jumbo. Both were stars on the long-running “The Good Wife,” which recently ended its seven-season run. But here’s the kicker — the spinoff will stream on CBS All Access. There was no word on when the spinoff will arrive. CBS will also stream the new “Star Trek” series on All Access starting in January.

“Kevin Can Wait,” starring Long Island native Kevin James as a retired police officer, will air Mondays at 8:30, behind “TBBT,” which will shift to Mondays until “Thursday Night Football” ends later in the fall. “Kevin Can Wait” will then move up to 8 p.m. Mondays in late October, followed by “Man.”

The network also offered a full description of the series — which will be the first prime-time broadcast comedy to be shot in its entirety on Long Island:

“Kevin James as a newly retired police officer looking forward to spending carefree, quality time with his wife and three kids, only to discover he faces tougher challenges at home than he ever did on the streets. Kevin’s retirement plans consist of chilling with his family and having epic adventures with fellow retirees Goody (Leonard Earl Howze), his former partner and close friend, and Duffy (Lenny Venito), his oldest pal, as well as his brother, Kyle (Gary Valentine), a fireman whose closest encounter with a blaze would be a grease fire in the firehouse kitchen. However, Kevin’s dream is jeopardized when he discovers that Donna (Erinn Hayes), his wonderful wife of 20 years, has shielded him from key family info while he worked overtime protecting the community. Their usually reliable eldest, Kendra (Taylor Spreitler), is dropping out of college so she can support her unemployed fiancé, Chale (Ryan Cartwright), while he designs the next “big app”; his teenage daughter, Sara (Mary-Charles Jones), is having issues at school; and their youngest, Jack (James DiGiacomo), is a bit of a hypochondriac. For now, his plans for a cushy life will have to wait, because Kevin has work to do, and this time, his family is his beat.”

Here’s the lineup:

Monday: “TBBT” (8); “Kevin Can Wait” (8:30); “2 Broke Girls” (9); “The Odd Couple” (9:30); “Scorpion” (10)

Monday/late fall: “Kevin Can Wait” (8); “Man With a Plan” (8:30), with LeBlanc as a contractor who spends more time at home with the kids; “Broke Girls” (9); “The Odd Couple” (9:30); “Scorpion” (10)

Tuesday: “NCIS” (8); “Bull” (9), with Michael Weatherly as Jason Bull, modeled after Phil McGraw; “NCIS: New Orleans” (10)

Wednesday: “Survivor” (8); “Criminal Minds” (9); “Code Black” (10)

Thursday: NFL, premiering Sept. 15, wrapping late October. Then, starting Oct. 27, “TBBT” (8); “The Great Indoors” (8:30), with Joel McHale as adventure reporter who becomes deskbound in the digital department of the mag; “Mom” (9); “Life in Pieces” (9:30); “Pure Genius” (10), a medical drama with Dermot Mulroney and Odette Annable, in high-tech hospital

Friday: “MacGyver” (8), with Lucas Till as Mac, also starring George Eads, formerly of “CSI”; “Hawaii Five-0” (9); “Blue Bloods” (10)

Saturday: “Crimetime Saturday” (repeats) (8); “48 Hours” (10)

Sunday: “60 Minutes” (7); “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8); “Madam Secretary” (9); “Elementary” (10)