Kim Kardashian announces plans to undergo uterine surgery

Reality-TV star Kim Kardashian, who said on Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” that she wanted a third child despite fertility issues and two troubled pregnancies, has now announced plans for uterine surgery.

“I have to go in and prepare my uterus because I decided I’m going to try and have one more baby,” Kardashian, 36, tells family members and others in a promotional clip for the next episode. “Isn’t it exciting?”

Kardashian had suffered from pre-eclampsia during her pregnancy with daughter North, 3, and needed a procedure to reverse the breech position of her second child, son Saint, 1. Something unmentioned on the clip evidently created uterine damage, which the surgery should repair. Even after the procedure, she said, “It’ll still be, like, a really high-risk pregnancy, just that you’d be able to get pregnant.”

The reality star, who is married to rapper Kanye West, tells the camera in an insert, “Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle. I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to conceive again.”

She later tells the camera, “This surgery is really the one last thing I can try. I want my kids to have siblings, and I want to know that I did everything that I could to make this happen.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In related news, singer John Legend tweeted a response to writer Stuart Stevens, chief strategist for 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who had posted a news item about Kardashian wanting another child and wrote, “Sometimes it seems the Chinese might have been on to something.” This apparently referenced the Chinese government’s decades-old one-child policy — replaced in October 2015 with a two-child policy — which had led to issues including unregistered children and abortions of disallowed pregnancies. Wrote Legend, “That was pretty awful. Shame on you.”