Kim Kardashian says luggage items stolen

Kim Kardashian tweeted Sunday that her luggage had been rifled and some items stolen while she was flying British Airways recently

"Very disappointed in British Airways for opening my luggage & taking some special items of mine! Some things are sentimental & not replaceable," she wrote.

She then asked, "What happened to the days when you could lock your bags! We need to get back to that. There's no sense of security & no trust!"

Kardashian had been flying home to Los Angeles after attending the Cannes Film Festival with Kanye West, according to E! News. British Airways has not yet commented on the incident.