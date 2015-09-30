Kim Zolciak-Biermann seeks to get back on "Dancing with the Stars"

Reality-TV star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her professional dance partner Tony Dovolani adamantly campaigned Tuesday to be reinstated on "Dancing with the Stars" after her disqualification Monday night for health reasons.

With fans including celebrity chef Paula Deen and "DWTS" co-host Erin Andrews tweeting their support for the duo's return, Zolciak-Biermann and Dovolani mounted a social-media effort. Zolciak-Biermann, 37, posted an Instagram video Monday of herself rehearsing a day after having returned from being hospitalized for a mini-stroke.

"I practiced for hours Saturday I was so excited to be there tonight! I just needed a few more days and then I'm cleared to fly! #ImReallySad #ImStrong," she captioned the video. Dovolani, 42, beseeched fans, tweeting: "Would love to give Kim Zolciak another chance!!!!! What do you guys think?" She retweeted it with the message: "Please!!! I can be there next week! RETWEET lets go."

In a Skype call to the show Monday night, Zolciak-Biermann had learned from host Tom Bergeron that according to rules in place since "DWTS" began in 2005 that contestants unable to dance due to injury or illness must withdraw. "I can dance," she insisted on air. "I just can't fly and if I lived in Vegas or if I even lived 12 hours away I would be there tonight."

The show reiterated on its official Twitter page, "The rules of the competition dictate that @Kimzolciak must withdraw, but her health is the most important thing. #DWTS"

An ABC spokesman told Newsday the network had no comment.