'Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons' trailer confirms spin-off is for fans only

By Verne Gay

If you can judge a book by its cover or a TV series by its trailer, then "Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons" -- arriving in November -- appears to be as ferociously and unapologetically vacuous as even the worst of worst case scenarios might have imagined -- only worse.

Unless you are the biggest "K&K" fan on the planet in which case -- bravo! This is absolutely brilliant! But take a look anyway -- the first trailer has arrived, and the poor Hamptons may never recover.

"Take the Hamptons" and E! have offered a few clues of what to expect beyond this (and "this" does appear to establish that French Montana, Kendall, Kylie and few others should have a prominent role too).

The first episode is charmingly entitled, "Taking the Hamptons, B----," in which they bring DASH to Southhampton. Let's see...what else...? Ah yes, Kourtney is having trouble with her thrid pregnancy; Khloe, Kendall and Kylie hang out in New Jersey for some reason; French takes Khloe on a date; and of course Kimye arrive - just in time to boost flagging ratings, in the fourth episode.

 Airdate? As mentioned...November, and probably on the early side of the month too. You have been warned.

