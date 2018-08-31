Labor Day TV schedule: Marathons, movies, more

Who knows how to best celebrate Labor Day? America's favorite cartoon family, of course. Workplace wrangling dominates the days of Springfield in Monday's holiday block of "The Simpsons" (6 p.m.-2 a.m., FXX) that starts with "The Simpsons Movie" at 4 p.m. Also on point is Mike Judge's animated "King of the Hill" (9 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Comedy Central), following dad Hank Hill's Texas propane gig from the show's 1997 pilot episode. There's even an animated adios in 6 p.m.'s hourlong series finale of "Adventure Time" (marathon 6:15 a.m.-8 p.m., Cartoon).

Other Monday marathons:

DRAMA

J.K. Simmons plays a spy wonk just doing his job when he discovers an alternate world (and alternate version of himself) in this year's compelling first season of "Counterpart" (Monday 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Starz).

Also: "Little House on the Prairie" marathon continues (through Tuesday 8:30 a.m., Hallmark Drama); "Walker, Texas Ranger" marathon continues (through Tuesday 6 a.m., getTV); "Murder, She Wrote" (6 a.m.-6 a.m., Hallmark Movies); "House" (9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Pop); "Shameless" (9 a.m.-9 p.m., Showtime); "CSI: Miami" (10 a.m.-6 p.m., WE). There's even season 5 in Spanish of "The Walking Dead" (1-10 p.m., Universo).

COMEDY

There's always more medical care to be delivered on "M*A*S*H." Sundance TV's weekend run continues through Tuesday 6 a.m., with Robert Altman's earlier film version coming Tuesday at 9 a.m. TV Land also has a Monday marathon (1:45-8:15 p.m.).

Roger Moore, playing the title role of secret service agent 007, James Bond, on location in England in 1972. Moore, played Bond in seven films, more than any other actor. Credit: AP

Also: Linda Lavin's "Alice" (5 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Antenna) works her grits off for Labor Day; Rachel and Ross are the focus on "Friends" (8 a.m.-5 p.m., TBS); "Home Improvement" (3-7 p.m., UP); plus youth shows "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn" (6 a.m.-2 p.m., TeenNick) and "Sam & Cat" (2-10 p.m., TeenNick).

UNSCRIPTED

Product entrepreneurs compete for financing in "Shark Tank" (Monday 4-10 p.m., CNBC).

Also: Cops are on the job in "Live PD" (7 a.m.-8 p.m., A&E); season 3 of "Project Runway" (6 a.m.-7 p.m., Bravo); "American Pickers" (8 a.m.-4 a.m., History); "Ghost Adventures" (8 a.m.-4 a.m., Travel).

FILM FRANCHISES

Settle in for festivals of adult and family favorites, including the final six outings of "Harry Potter" (6:30 a.m.-1:35 a.m., Syfy); three tales of "Home Alone" (9:22 a.m.-2:52 p.m., again 6:16-11:46 p.m., Starz Kids); three '80s entries from "Indiana Jones" (10 a.m.-10 p.m., Paramount); four films of "The Hunger Games" (noon-11 p.m., TNT); the first two parts of "The Godfather" (12:30-9 p.m., AMC). Plus, Encore Action continues its James Bond week with Monday's Roger Moore titles, including "For Your Eyes Only" (8 a.m., 4:30 p.m., 1:10 a.m.).