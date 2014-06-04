Lara Logan returns to '60 Minutes'

Lara Logan has returned to "60 Minutes," according to an Associated Press report which confirmed that she was back at the news mag but did not clarify how long she had been back.

Quick refresher: Logan was put on a leave-of-absence after her October 2013 report on a contractor who said he had returned to the U.S. Embassy compound in Benghazi, Libya, after it had come under attack. Initially an embarrassment to the Obama administration -- which claimed to have no knowledge of the genesis or immediate aftermath of the attack which lead to the death of four Americans, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens -- "60 Minutes" later had to retract the report when it determined that the source, one Dylan Davies, had made the whole story up. An apology followed.