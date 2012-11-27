Larry Hagman's death a 'Dallas' dilemma

With a premiere that drew nearly 7 million viewers in the summer, TNT's splashy "Dallas" reboot seemed primed for success in its second life. The cable series -- in which Larry Hagman reprised his role as legendary Texas oilman J.R. Ewing -- was slated to return for a second season Jan. 28.

Hagman's unexpected death at age 81 Friday, however, leaves the future of the show in question.

Sources close to "Dallas," who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said this weekend that Hagman had completed filming on several new episodes before his death and would appear in Season 2.

But the sources also acknowledged that the show's producers hadn't yet established how they would address J.R.'s departure from the cable series, which was widely thought to revolve around Hagman's portrayal.

The show's writers and producers are said to be working to give his character a proper send-off.

At the time of its June debut, "Dallas" scored the No. 1 scripted series premiere on cable in 2012.

-- Los Angeles Times