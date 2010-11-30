EntertainmentTV

'Law & Order' case like Tiger's is 'strictly fiction'

Tiger Woods and then wife, Elin Nordegren, at the closing...

Tiger Woods and then wife, Elin Nordegren, at the closing ceremonies for the Presidents Cup in October 2009. These two were officially divorced in August 2010 in one of the most highly publicized break-ups ever. Credit: AP

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tiger Woods may want to skip tonight's episode of "Law & Order: Los Angeles" (10 p.m., NBC/4). The plot concerns a philandering golf star and his club-wielding wife. When police arrive, the bleeding athlete says his spouse was merely attempting to rescue him - in this case, from their swimming pool rather than a wrecked car.

After Woods' November 2009 car crash, he acknowledged a string of infidelities and his marriage to Elin Nordegren unraveled. The NBC crime drama goes in a very different direction, with detectives investigating the murder of a female golf pro.

The "Law & Order" franchise is known for its ripped-from-the-headlines approach, but a series spokeswoman called the episode strictly fiction.

The "Law & Order: Los Angeles" usual cast stars Skeet Ulrich, Corey Stoll and Terrence Howard.- AP

