'Law & Order' case like Tiger's is 'strictly fiction'

Tiger Woods may want to skip tonight's episode of "Law & Order: Los Angeles" (10 p.m., NBC/4). The plot concerns a philandering golf star and his club-wielding wife. When police arrive, the bleeding athlete says his spouse was merely attempting to rescue him - in this case, from their swimming pool rather than a wrecked car.

After Woods' November 2009 car crash, he acknowledged a string of infidelities and his marriage to Elin Nordegren unraveled. The NBC crime drama goes in a very different direction, with detectives investigating the murder of a female golf pro.

The "Law & Order" franchise is known for its ripped-from-the-headlines approach, but a series spokeswoman called the episode strictly fiction.

The "Law & Order: Los Angeles" usual cast stars Skeet Ulrich, Corey Stoll and Terrence Howard.- AP