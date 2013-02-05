Lee Majors will guest-star on 'Dallas'

'Dallas" will have a little bit of Austin in it for its second season.

TNT's "Dallas" reboot has signed on Lee Majors for two episodes, a spokeswoman for the network said.

Majors will play Ken Richards, an old flame of Sue Ellen's (Linda Gray) who finds himself crossing paths with her once again -- this time for business, not romance.

Majors is best known as the star of "The Six Million Dollar Man," which ran on ABC from 1974 to 1978 and followed the exploits of former astronaut Steve Austin, who's given super powers via bionic implants after suffering injuries in a crash. He enjoyed a second wave of popularity as stuntman-bounty hunter Colt Seavers in the '80s series "The Fall Guy.")

In recent years, Majors has done guest spots on the Fox comedy "Raising Hope," "Grey's Anatomy" and the CBS drama "CSI: NY."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EW.com first reported the news of Majors' casting.