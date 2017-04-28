Li’l Sebastian, Mister Ed, Fury and more famous TV horses

The 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6 (4 p.m. on NBC/4) puts us in mind of some of our favorite TV equines we’ve watched over the years. Take these five:

FURY The titular stallion of the 1955-60 drama, which told (as the announcer intoned before every episode) “the story of a horse . . . and the boy who loved him.”

KING The hoofed star of “National Velvet,” the 1960-62 series based on the book and movie (that helped launch Elizabeth Taylor to stardom). Lori Martin starred as King’s owner, 12-year-old Velvet Brown, who hoped the thoroughbred stallion would someday run in the Grand National Steeplechase.

LI’L SEBASTIAN A recurring character on “Parks and Recreation”: The most famous mini-horse (please don’t call him a pony) in all of Pawnee, Indiana.

MISTER ED The titular talking character of the reality-defying 1961-65 sitcom (voiced by an old-time Western actor).

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

QUICK DRAW MCGRAW Another talking horse, albeit an animated one. The pistol-packing Hanna-Barbera mainstay wore a red cowboy hat and blue bandanna and each week did all kinds of dopey things with his deputy, the Mexican burro Baba Looey.