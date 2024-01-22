Lindsay Lohan, Kristin Chenoweth to star in new Netflix Christmas movie

Long Island-raised Lindsay Lohan has begun production on “Our Little Secret,” the star’s latest movie for Netflix.

The streaming service said Monday that Lohan, 37, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, stars in this romantic comedy about two resentful exes forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings. Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth also stars.

Director Stephen Herek’s long list of films includes “Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure” (1989), “Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead” (1991), “The Mighty Ducks” (1992) and “Mr. Holland's Opus” (1995). His later work includes several episodes of the 2016-21 reboot of “MacGyver,” on which he was a co-executive producer. This is the first produced feature for screenwriter Hailey DeDominicis.

Neither Lohan nor Chenoweth has commented publicly on the announcement.

Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Tim Meadows, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Brian Unger also star. Meadows had previously starred with Lohan in the high school comedy classic “Mean Girls” (2004).

This is the second of two Lohan films for which Netflix contracted in March 2022. Her romantic comedy “Irish Wish,” about a bridesmaid at a wedding in Ireland who magically and to her surprise changes places with the bride-to-be, is set for release March 15, Netflix confirmed. Jane Seymour, Elizabeth Tan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos and Ayesha Curry also star.

Lohan’s Netflix oeuvre also includes her comeback film, “Falling for Christmas” (2022), the star’s first feature since her small role in the European independent werewolf thriller “Among the Shadows” in 2019.

She most recently took an audience-pleasing cameo role in the new “Mean Girls” movie musical, playing the moderator in the climactic State Math Championship and tossing comments referencing the original film.