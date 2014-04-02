EntertainmentTV

Lindsay Lohan on 'Late Show with David Letterman' Wednesday

Lindsay Lohan talks to David Letterman about rehab, her guest...

Lindsay Lohan talks to David Letterman about rehab, her guest star roles in the series "Anger Management" and film "Scary Movie 5" -- and more -- during the "Late Show with David Letterman" on April 9, 2013 in Manhattan. Credit: AP

By Verne Gay

Welcome to TV Zone, AKA Where-the-Lindsay-Lohan-Watch-Never-Stops: To that end, she'll be on "Late Show with David Letterman" next Wednesday, April 9. She's also on the following Monday's "Two Broke Girls," where she plays "Claire," or as CBS notes:  

As Max and Caroline get to know her, it quickly becomes clear that Claire has trouble making decisions.

(Just to re-iterate, as to avoid confusion, Claire/Linds has "trouble making decisions," not "trouble-making decisions...")

