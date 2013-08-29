Lisa Kudrow to play politician on 'Scandal'

Kudrow to play politician on 'Scandal' 'Scandal" will be getting by with a little help from a "Friends" star next season. Emmy winner Lisa Kudrow is joining the ABC political drama series' upcoming season in a mysterious recurring role, Deadline.com reports. Details of Kudrow's role are being kept under wraps, except that she will play a mysterious politician in the hit show that stars Kerry Washington. This guest arc marks the actress' first return to network TV since "Friends" went off the air in 2004. "Scandal's" new season begins Oct. 3.