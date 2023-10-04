'80s stars Linda Gray, Donna Mills, Loni Anderson,  Nicollette Sheridan, Morgan Fairchild reunite in Lifetime holiday movie

Five memorable stars from 1980s television series will reunite in a holiday romantic comedy for the cable network Lifetime, with the upcoming “Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas.” No airdate was announced.

The telefilm stars Loni Anderson (“WKRP in Cincinnati”), 78; Morgan Fairchild (“Falcon Crest”), 73; Linda Gray (“Dallas”), 83; and Donna Mills, 82, and Nicollette Sheridan (both “Knots Landing”), 59, as five soap opera divas readying for a reunion show, who play Cupid during Christmastime to try to bring together their producer and their director.

Starring as producer Alex is Travis Burns, an Australian actor whose credits include more than 1,000 episodes of his country’s long-running soap opera “Neighbours.” Playing director Nell is former child actor Taylor Ann Thompson, daughter of the film’s executive producer, veteran Hollywood figure Larry A. Thompson. They play former college friends determined to keep things professional, but as the divas’ old rivalries resurface, threatening to shut down production, the five stars agree to set aside their differences and pretend to be friends. Unable to resist meddling when they spy sparks between Alex and Nell, the divas work as a team to bring the couple together.

The cast also includes Christopher Atkins — who played the younger lover, Peter Richards, of Linda Gray’s “Dallas” character, the married Sue Ellen Ewing — as well as Patrika Darbo, Alec Mapa and Chloe Mills, Donna Mills' daughter.

"The opportunity to bring together Donna, Morgan, Loni, Linda and Nicollette — five powerhouse women into one holiday movie — has been like finding the perfect gift under the Christmas tree," enthused Larry A. Thompson in a statement.

Another ‘80s icon, multiplatinum pop star Tiffany, nee Tiffany Darwish (“I Think We’re Alone Now”), sings the theme song, “Ladies of the '80s,” written by Songwriters Hall of Famer Steve Dorff (Kenny Rogers’ “Through the Years") and Michael Jay.