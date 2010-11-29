Mariah stars in 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

Many celebrities will have a good holiday season, but Mariah Carey appears destined for one of her best.

Not only are she and husband, Nick Cannon ("America's Got Talent"), celebrating their status as parents-to-be, but she's making the rounds to promote her second CD of seasonal tunes, "Merry Christmas II You." One of her stops is NBC's 13th annual edition of "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," airing Tuesday night at 8. (NBC/4 begins its local coverage at 7 p.m.).

THE FIRST TIME "I've never done this before, so I'm really looking forward to it," Carey says. "When I had my first Christmas record a while ago, I would have thought somebody would have tried to make that merger, but this is going to be fun for me. I do love all those kinds of very Christmas-y events . . . and hopefully, it won't be too cold."

Carey certainly has enough Christmas songs from which to choose for the show. "Merry Christmas II You" includes an "Extra Festive" version of "All I Want for Christmas Is You," her holiday standard that she also co-wrote. Also on the CD are "Here Comes Santa Claus," "The First Noel," a medley of "O Little Town of Bethlehem" and "The Little Drummer Boy" and several more songs Carey co-authored.

One of those - "Oh Santa!" - is what Carey expects to perform on "Christmas in Rockefeller Center." It's also slated to be the theme song for the new ABC Family movie "Christmas Cupid" on Dec. 12.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

STAR POWERThe lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center is a traditional highlight of the NBC special, which Al Roker and Natalie Morales of "Today" will host. Also on the bill: Sheryl Crow, Josh Groban, Jessica Simpson, Annie Lennox, Kylie Minogue, Susan Boyle, Charice, Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins and young soprano Jackie Evancho (from "America's Got Talent").

AND ON ABC Carey's Dec. 13 ABC special will merge performance sequences, taped at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre, with segments in which Carey will surprise several of her fans by making their holiday wishes come true . . . literally.

"I've spoken with my mother about coming in and doing our version of 'O Come All Ye Faithful,' " Carey reveals of the ABC show. "We have never performed it live together, so I'm really excited about it. That'll be a nice moment."