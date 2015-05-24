Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen won't join Netflix 'Full House' reboot, report says

Actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen won't be joining a "Full House" spinoff slated to premiere on Netflix in 2016, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Although Ashley and Mary-Kate will not be a part of 'Fuller House,' I know how much 'Full House' has meant to them and they are still very much considered family," executive producer Robert L. Boyett wrote in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "It has been exciting to see how they have built their professional careers, and I support their choice to focus on their fashion brands and various business endeavors. I appreciate their support and good wishes towards 'Fuller House.' "

The Olsen twins, who together played Michelle Tanner as infants starting in 1987, have not acted in years, focusing instead on their fashion lines.

"Full House" fans aren't the only ones to express disappointment over the Olsens' decision.

John Stamos, who played "Uncle Jesse," tweeted "#heartbroken" Friday after the news broke.

"Just so you reporters know a this is not a money gig for any of us a quite the opposite a we want to give the fans what they deserve for supporting us for so many years," Stamos wrote on Facebook on Friday. "We all just want to have fun a do it in a classy way on Netflix and have a good time a sad that a few don't share the rest of the cast's opinion a I can only wish them the best."

Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber will all return to star in the reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin are also in talks about the series.