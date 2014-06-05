EntertainmentTV

McConaughey signals interest in another 'True Detective'

Matthew McConaughey, left, and Woody Harrelson in "True Detective" Episode...

Matthew McConaughey, left, and Woody Harrelson in "True Detective" Episode 7, on HBO. Both are nominated for best drama actor Emmy awards. Credit: HBO / Lacey Terrell

By Verne Gay

He's in! Maybe! Matthew McConaughey - a lead-pipe cinch, as they say, to win the best drama/actor Emmy statue for "True Detective" in August - told Deadline's Mike Fleming that he's open to the idea of a "Detective" reprisal. Here's the pull quote: 

If you’d wanted sequels, you could have stayed doing movies? MCCONAUGHEY: I liked True Detective, the whole series and the experience of making it, so much that I’d be open to doing another one now. At the time, I was looking at six months and not beyond that. I don’t know of a feature film I’d sign for where I’m going to say, “If this works, you’ve got me whenever you want me for the next three years.

The will-he-or-won't-he question has tended to consume fans of "Detective," much as their many bucket lists of whom they'd like to see cast in the next edition. The last one was a huge hit for HBO - culturally and otherwise. The network is coyly holding its cards close, but McConaughey's interest would appear to be a game-changer, no? 

