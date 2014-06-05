McConaughey signals interest in another 'True Detective'

He's in! Maybe! Matthew McConaughey - a lead-pipe cinch, as they say, to win the best drama/actor Emmy statue for "True Detective" in August - told Deadline's Mike Fleming that he's open to the idea of a "Detective" reprisal. Here's the pull quote:

If you’d wanted sequels, you could have stayed doing movies? MCCONAUGHEY: I liked True Detective, the whole series and the experience of making it, so much that I’d be open to doing another one now. At the time, I was looking at six months and not beyond that. I don’t know of a feature film I’d sign for where I’m going to say, “If this works, you’ve got me whenever you want me for the next three years.”

The will-he-or-won't-he question has tended to consume fans of "Detective," much as their many bucket lists of whom they'd like to see cast in the next edition. The last one was a huge hit for HBO - culturally and otherwise. The network is coyly holding its cards close, but McConaughey's interest would appear to be a game-changer, no?