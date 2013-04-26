Mel Brooks mania includes PBS special

MEL BROOKS MANIA! Mucho Mel leading up to the May 20 debut of PBS' "American Masters" salute "Mel Brooks: Make a Noise": Saturday morning at 10 brings "Town Hall With Mel Brooks," a Q&A with Syosset native Judd Apatow on SiriusXM's Ch. 96. Sunday at 5 p.m., Apatow moderates a Twitter live stream from Paley Center for Media's Beverly Hills outpost, via @ComedyCentraland #ComedyFest. Brooks beams in via Skype for May 15's 7:15 p.m. screening/chat with Joy Behar at NYC's 92Y (tickets at 92y.org). Preview "Make a Noise" at pbs.org/ americanmasters.

WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER E! is there Saturday night at 6 with a live stream of the red carpet from the annual Washington soiree bringing together politicians, reporters and celeb hangers-on. Highlights hit TV on Monday's 7 p.m. "E! News." The red carpet stream will be live at eonline.com.

LATINOS CHALLENGE STEREOTYPES Astoria's Museum of the Moving Image hosts a film screening and town hall discussion of Latino media representations Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The documentary "Latinos Beyond Reel" is followed by a chat with the film's director, plus actors Tony Plana and Liza Colón-Zayas. Info at movingimage.us.

JOIN THE CULT FILM FEST Shot a cool short? Enter it in the Cinema Arts Centre's Yellow Ape Film Festival, where it might be shown on the big screen July 31, then released on DVD. The Huntington film bastion seeks cult-style "movies for the midnight hour," made within the past five years by those 18 or older. Submission deadline: Tuesday. Details at yellowape.net.